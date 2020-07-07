PALO ALTO, Calif., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the global standard for managing high-volume projects for critical infrastructure owners and operators like Verizon, Ericsson, British Telecom, and Vodafone, is proud to announce their partnership with Horizon, a leading fiber-optic broadband carrier operating in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Michigan.
In today's world, where data is one of the most valuable currencies, Horizon will be able to use Sitetracker to access real-time data points that will help them streamline their service delivery processes. By utilizing advanced reports and dashboards, trackers, and project templates, Horizon will easily identify real-time shortfalls and eliminate pain points, leading to a better customer experience.
"The real key to our success will be using data to drive process improvement. We are excited to use Sitetracker to unlock those possibilities," said Tammy Perry, Director of Service Delivery at Horizon. "Approval flows for invoicing, accurate forecasting, and streamlining project finances will enable Horizon to use previously unavailable data to pinpoint where improvements can be made for on-time and on-budget delivery, ultimately leading to revenue growth."
"We found out about Sitetracker at the perfect time," said Steve Steele, COO at Horizon. "We were considering building our own tool, but after learning more about the out-of-the-box capabilities and the flexibility of integrations, the choice was obvious. We were impressed that Sitetracker was already working with other fiber companies that were up and running quickly and effectively."
"For 125 years, Horizon has been an innovative player in the telecom space," said John Leigh, VP of Customers Success & Operations. "We are thrilled to partner with them for the next 125. Seeing customers like Horizon grow their business is what motivates our team. Welcome onboard Team Horizon."
About Sitetracker
Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Verizon, Ericsson, Fortis, Alphabet, British Telecom, and Vodafone — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $23 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.
About Horizon
Based in Columbus, Ohio, Horizon is a leading fiber-optic broadband carrier operating in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana, and Michigan. The extensive network offers high-speed Ethernet, Dedicated Internet Access, dark fiber, wavelength, voice, cloud communications, and data center connection services primarily to business customers. Horizon's entrepreneurial heritage, dating back 125 years, and long-standing commitment to remarkable customer care, ensures its devotion to connecting customers to their worlds through the delivery of cutting-edge fiber-optic technology.