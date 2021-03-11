NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horizon Engineering Associates (HEA), a professional engineering firm specializing in commissioning, energy consulting and LEED services, has announced the hiring of Greg Longo, PE as an Engineering Manager to lead their Southern New England and Lower Hudson Valley activities.
"It is a great pleasure to welcome Greg to HEA," said Michael C. English, Senior Partner. "Greg brings a wealth of experience with project management, commissioning, lab design and process controls. We are confident that his skills will prove valuable in helping HEA elevate our solutions for our clients."
Mr. Longo is a licensed professional engineer and earned his Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Prior to joining HEA, he served as a Director of MEP and Structural Engineering and was responsible for the supervision of design and construction of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire suppression and controls systems for buildings. His projects ranged from healthcare to office facilities.
About Horizon Engineering Associates
HEA is the nation's premier commissioning firm that uses a collaborative, hands on approach to deliver innovative solutions to our clients. Headquartered in New York City, with 10 additional offices across the nation, HEA has one of the largest and most respected staffs dedicated to providing commissioning services for new construction and existing buildings for more than 200 million square feet, worth over $35 billion in construction cost.
Media Contact
Iris Greges, Horizon Engineering Associates, LLP, +1 8775136249, intranet@horizon-engineering.com
Kathleen Favale, Horizon Engineering Associates, LLP, 646-442-1146, kfavale@horizon-engineering.com
SOURCE Horizon Engineering Associates, LLP