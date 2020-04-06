PHOENIX, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellimed, one of the largest U.S. healthcare data aggregators, is helping healthcare organizations face and prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic with data insights into their populations. Intellimed provides data analytics to hospitals, systems and payors, and published a detailed report comparing hospital beds to populations most at risk for COVID-19.
COVID-19 has severely impacted the U.S. healthcare system and hospital capacities. With symptoms ranging from cough and fever to more serious issues like difficulty breathing, the virus has prompted responses from states, cities and the federal government.
Older patients, those with asthma and people with HIV are the most at risk of developing serious symptoms. According to Intellimed's findings, most U.S. states likely do not have the ICU bed or General Medical/Surgical bed space to support their populations during this pandemic. Based on available ICU beds compared to the population ages 65 and up, Vermont has 70 beds per 100,000 and Hawaii has 71 per 100,000 at the low end. Conversely, Washington, D.C. has 254 ICU beds per 100,000 people ages 65 and up.
In total, the U.S. has 116 ICU beds per 100,000 people ages 65 and up, with 63,880 ICU beds overall. The country also has 28,140 specialty beds and 575,311 acute-care beds for a grand total of 801,238 beds, according to CMS cost reports.
Download the full data table to see where your state stacks up.
About Us
Since 1983, Intellimed has been at the forefront of healthcare analytics, providing services and solutions that give healthcare providers the tools they need to make data-driven decisions. Led by a team with decades of experience in healthcare management, data analysis and market research, Intellimed offers clients actionable intelligence and unparalleled support.
Intellimed's premier products, IntelliClient™ and IntelliMarket™, allow organizations to supplement their decision-making with strong, extensive data that provides a clear picture of their market. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., Intellimed serves leading healthcare companies throughout the U.S. including hospitals and health systems, healthcare providers, payors and more.