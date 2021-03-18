REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Presto, the leading provider of enterprise-grade touch, vision, and voice technologies to the hospitality industry, announces a key addition to its executive team. Dan Mosher has joined the company as chief revenue officer, where he will be responsible for accelerating revenue growth, delivering outstanding customer value, and expanding monetization of its various product lines. As the hospitality industry looks towards technology as a means of overcoming COVID-19 related challenges, Presto is expanding its executive bench to capitalize on that opportunity.
In his last role, Dan led the merchant team at Postmates as senior vice president. His team forged partnerships with three fourths of the top-100 national restaurant chains and expanded the customer base from 6,000 to 100,000 restaurants. His contributions were an important factor in Uber's acquisition of Postmates in December 2020. Prior to joining Postmates, Dan led the advertising exchange business at BrightRoll that was acquired by Yahoo in 2014. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, he has over 23 years of business operations experience at various startups and Fortune 500 companies.
"We are thrilled to add Dan to our leadership team given his tremendous experience and leadership qualities," says Rajat Suri, Founder and CEO of Presto. "He will enable us to accelerate growth across multiple market segments and help us increase the value of our platform and services."
About Presto
Presto overlays next-gen digital solutions onto the physical world. Our enterprise-grade touch, vision, and voice technologies help hospitality businesses thrive while delighting guests. With over 100 million guests using Presto each month and 300,000 systems shipped, we are one of the largest technology providers in the industry. Founded at M.I.T. in 2008, Presto is headquartered in Silicon Valley, Calif. with customers including top 20 hospitality chains such as Applebee's, Aramark, Chili's Grill & Bar, Denny's, and Outback Steakhouse.
