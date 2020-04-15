FOXBORO, Mass., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak a huge charge has been laid on healthcare institutions all over the world. Doctors, nurses and all specialists working at the front line of this crisis and ensuring continuous care for all patients spend day and night at their workplaces, patients locked down in hospitals have only their phones to stay in touch with families.
"MyAmplifiers.com is the leading supplier of cellular signal boosting equipment. Having to face the requests that come to us every day we've realized how extremely important it is to have a stable network these days when we have to rely on phone calls and online messengers for work and even our lives," said Mrs Christine Lavergne, the CEO of MyAmplifiers.com. "We understand that in this period of the strictest quarantine and complete isolation in hospital wards, a reliable cell phone connection is crucial as it is the only means to communicate with our dearest ones and relatives, to inform them that things are getting better and to keep the spirits up on both sides."
Therefore, MyAmplifiers.com is dedicated to make its contribution to this global struggle with coronavirus pandemic and is ready to supply its most effective cell phone signal boosters for amplifying all networks at half cost to all hospitals and healthcare professionals that may require boosting the phone call reception and messaging. Thus, the company is eager to provide them with NS-2000-Smart model (suitable for Europe, Asia and Africa) and NS-20K-Voice, 3G & 4G (compatible with all North and South American carriers). The initiative will run till May 9, 2020.
"Our engineers, technicians and packaging teams will be working with the utmost effort to keep the stock always ready and to provide the required amount of the equipment in the shortest possible time. We would like to thank all our employees for their commitment in these challenging times," continued Mrs Lavergne.
MyAmplifiers asks technical fit-out managers who are in urgent need for an uninterrupted network in their healthcare buildings to contact our Technical Support Department at contact@myamplifiers.com so we could arrange a delivery of the signal boosters to your place as soon as possible.
