NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HotelsByDay is a web-app that allows guests to search for and book hotel stays for three to 12+ hours instead of paying for the whole night. Dayrooms booked through the web-app are normally discounted by 50% or more from night stays, but guests can use the new Loyalty Point Program to save even more money. With every booking, guests will receive 4% back in loyalty points. Once they have accumulated as many points as the cost of the listed service, guests can simply redeem their points for a free stay. Loyalty points never expire, and guests have the option to purchase points in advance to receive further discounts on their booking, unlocking even more value to their day stay.
Points can also be purchased or gifted from the following options:
· 100 points = 3% discount
· 300 points = 5% discount
· 700 points = 10% discount
· 1500 points = 16% discount
"Prior to the pandemic, most people thought of hotels as a place to sleep while traveling and not much more, but our goal at HotelsByDay is to make people aware of the numerous benefits of daytime spaces, such as a private space to work, or to take a daycation," said Yannis Moati CEO of HotelsByDay. "HotelsByDay has experienced a 178% increase year over year in workspace bookings, fueled by the new Loyalty Point Program , which allows guests to continue to cash in on the extra benefits hotels provide during the day, and make daytime stays even more affordable."
HotelsByDay allows guests to purchase Loyalty Points and send them to family, friends and colleagues as a gift they can experience instead of just another pair of holiday socks or a mug that will just sit around collecting dust. Between the pandemic and everyday stresses of life, the real gift most people want this year is some R&R. The recipient can use the points to cash in on a dayroom that will allow them to kick their feet up for the day, finally get to finish that task that you've been too distracted to get to or they can use the room as a fresh space to work remotely as workspaces can also be booked through the app. Booking a room through HotelsByDay gives guests access to all the amenities that overnight guests receive such as the pool, gym, spa services and room service.
For more information on HotelsByDay and the new Loyalty Point Program and Gifting Platform visit: https://www.hotelsbyday.com/en/point-program.
About HotelsByDay
HotelsByDay web-app enhances hotel experiences with daytime inventory of rooms and amenity passes sold in time bands of three to 12+ hours. Daytime bedrooms, meeting rooms, coworking desks, pool passes, cabanas, gym passes, and parking passes are some of the options that are available to purchase through the web-app. HotelsByDay has thousands of hotel options to choose from in places people need them the most like business districts, shopping hubs, by airports and near beaches. For more information about HotelsByDay and to download the app visit: http://www.HotelsByDay.com
