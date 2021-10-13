OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- House of Brick's parent company, OpsCompass, recently announced a change in leadership, appointing Nathan Biggs as Chief Executive Officer. Nathan, formerly CEO of House of Brick, now oversees both House of Brick consulting services and OpsCompass product offerings.
Mr. Biggs expressed excitement at the direction the company is going. "Bringing both services and software under a unified strategy allows House of Brick to couple our world-class software innovation with industry-leading consulting expertise to solve our customers' most complex cloud migration and operational challenges," Biggs said. "Our strong partnership with Amazon Web Service (AWS) helps customers migrate enterprise workloads to the cloud, and then ensure that they are running in a compliant, and secure manner once they are there."
Nathan Biggs is well known in the database and cloud industry, having presented at industry and global conferences such as VMware's VMworld and AWS' re:Invent. As an Executive Consultant himself, he knows that building customer relationships of trust enables House of Brick and its strategic partners, such as AWS, to understand our customers' challenges, and provide business and technology solutions that ensure positive outcomes.
House of Brick has become the go-to database expert for customers considering the AWS cloud for their enterprise application migrations. Recently, the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board completed the state government's first migration to the cloud. NMERB selected House of Brick, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, to migrate its business-critical pension administration system (PAS) to AWS.
"As a leader in optimizing business critical systems on premises or in the cloud, we help our customers and partners maximize Information Technology investments," said Bob Lindquist, partner programs executive at House of Brick. "We look to provide solutions that manage cost, compliance, and security while driving optimized operations and modernization efforts."
The strategic partnership with AWS has enabled House of Brick to drive and develop innovative solutions for a customer's journey to the cloud. This includes the integration of House of Brick consulting and OpsCompass products that solve database and cloud migration, optimization, security posture, and compliance challenges. These solutions were catalyzed earlier this year in completing the AWS Partner Transformation Program and the AWS Oracle Competency as well as validating the OpsCompass product offering with AWS' ISV Foundational Technical Review.
"During the Partner Transformation Program, House of Brick consulting services and OpsCompass software offerings went through rigorous exercises to align their solutions to AWS customer needs." said Scott Young, CEO of SyncOrg, AWS PTP global delivery consultants. "House of Brick is well positioned to help AWS customers with their database and cloud management needs."
For organizations considering a migration of enterprise applications and databases to AWS, or those concerned about ensuring that their cloud deployments meet strict security and compliance standards, please review these recently released assets – a new white paper entitled, Avoiding Oracle Traps with AWS Solutions, the new OpsCompass CSPM Free Tier, and the recently posted Oracle on AWS Quick Start in the AWS Marketplace.
About House of Brick
Established in 1998, House of Brick is a leader in optimizing business critical systems, with a focus on Oracle, Microsoft, AWS, and VMware-based workloads. Their offerings include cloud and virtualized architecture optimization, high availability and disaster recovery strategies, application re-platforming and data migration, and license compliance consulting and automated license compliance monitoring software. House of Brick has saved their clients billions of dollars while improving their license compliance, disaster recoverability, and critical system performance. To learn more, visit http://www.houseofbrick.com.
