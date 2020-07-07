LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Marley today announces the launch of the redesigned Smile Jamaica and Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 earbuds, a stylized refinement to the timeless classic Smile Jamaica collection at new lower prices with sustainability improvements in both the cable and packaging. The product releases include the debut of House of Marley's new 100% recyclable plastic-free packaging constructed entirely from paper fibers.
The Smile Jamaica and Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 feature a fresh and tailored redesign of the best-selling everyday earbuds, but with familiar eco-conscious materials. As with the original models, the FSC™ certified wood and recyclable aluminum housings in each of the earbuds deliver not only an earthy, stylish look but a warm, acoustic component to the signature Marley sound performance.
The new braided cable used in the Smile Jamaica and Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 is designed using fibers from 99% post-consumer plastic waste from recycled water bottles, bringing sustainable elements to durable construction. As the leader in eco-conscious audio products while contributing to environmental give-back, House of Marley has also expanded their innovative design to address the need for a more simple, fully-recyclable packaging for consumer electronics.
"It was important for us to make it easier for the consumer to make a conscious decision toward recycling the packaging and one that did not compromise our commitment to sustainable design," explains House of Marley Director of Product Development Josh Poulsen. "Our packaging has always positioned us to stand out within the consumer electronics industry as we have made a conscious effort to use FSC™ certified materials, recycled paper, recycled PET casing and paper fiber ties instead of the plastic standard. Our move to 100% paper fiber packaging means that the entire package contents can now be put into the single mixed-paper recycle bin without a hassle to separate inserts of different materials, a common issue when it comes to the recycling process."
In addition to 100% recyclable packaging, House of Marley is continuing their support for environmental give-back, celebrating their 10th Anniversary as an eco-conscious audio maker and honoring the legendary Bob Marley and his respect for the earth and people. The Project Marley Global Giving Initiative has expanded to support global reforestation through One Tree Planted and ocean preservation through the Surfrider Foundation.
SMILE JAMAICA
A House of Marley best-seller, the Smile Jamaica wired earbuds are an affordable plug-in listening option for those seeking an extreme value for an everyday earbud and a greener alternative to the plastic standard. The noise-isolating design and 9mm dynamic drivers deliver a rich and full sound. From airplanes to workouts, the Smile Jamaica are designed with an innovative recycled content braided cable for eco-conscious construction and refreshed with new colorways to fit every style at under $20.
PRODUCT FEATURES
- Materials: FSC™ certified wood and recyclable aluminum
- Wired connectivity via AUX plug-in
- Microphone with single button control
- Tangle-resistant, durable braided cable made of 99% post-consumer plastic fibers.
- Two size ear gels (S, M)
- Available in eight colorways
- SKU: EM-JE041
- MAP: $19.99
SMILE JAMAICA WIRELESS 2
Coming out just in time for summer, the Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 is a reinvention of the original Smile Jamaica Wireless, following in the tradition of timeless design using FSC™ certified wood and recyclable aluminum housings. Delivering a seamless wireless experience with extended playtime and all-day comfort, the Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 features a sleeker, lighter neckband design than its predecessor at a more affordable price within the under $50 category. Constructed for stability and convenience, the new tangle free cable made from 99% post consumer recycled polyester and earbud construction provide strain relief with the simplicity of a single, inline 3 button control, all within a sustainably-minded design.
PRODUCT FEATURES
- Materials: FSC™ certified wood and recyclable aluminum
- 9-hour battery life with USB-C quick charge technology (15 minutes = 2 hours playtime)
- IPX4 rating for sweat-proof and weather-resistant design.
- Microphone with 3-button control offers remote functionality for calls and music
- Tangle-resistant, durable braided cable made of 99% post-consumer plastic fibers.
- Bluetooth® 5.0
- Two size ear gels (S, M)
- Available in five colorways
- SKU: EM-JE113
- MAP: $29.99
Smile Jamaica and Smile Jamaica Wireless 2 are available now on www.HouseofMarley.com.
About House of Marley:
Since 2010, eco-conscious audio maker House of Marley has combined high-quality materials and innovative design to create state-of-the-art audio products; better for the Earth and for music. Created in collaboration with the Marley family to carry on Bob Marley's legacy of love for music and planet, House of Marley is dedicated to designing a greener alternative to all-plastic audio products by incorporating socially responsible materials including FSC® certified wood, signature REWIND™ upcycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone, recycled plastic bottles, bamboo, and recyclable aluminum. Honoring Bob Marley's 75th Birthday this year and his commitment to the environment, House of Marley is continuing to support environmental give-back efforts through their Project Marley platform in connection with non-profit organizations One Tree Planted and Surfrider Foundation. Project Marley recognizes our respect for Bob Marley, respect for the Earth and respect for each other. www.houseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #ProjectMarley #BobMarley75
Media Contact:
Marcy Fitzpatrick
OKAY!!OKAY!!
press@thehouseofmarley.com
310.927.8548