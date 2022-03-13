SAN DIEGO, March 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Housecall Pro, the software platform trusted by over 24,000 home service companies to run their business, recently awarded 20 HVAC students $50,000 in scholarships through its Trade Academy program.
Trade Academy, launched in 2021, is a free resource that hosts industry-specific job boards. Home service businesses can create employer profiles, post open job listings, and search resumes of qualified candidates in their area. The platform, created by Housecall Pro as part of its mission to champion Pros to success, is fully committed to delivering value to trade school students, job seekers, and home service business owners.
"One of our key goals for Trade Academy is to encourage more young people to consider careers in the trades," says Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder at Housecall Pro. "Students are often told that going to college for a four-year degree is the only path to success and wealth—but we see in our data that it's not true. So we created the Trade Academy scholarship fund to inspire the next generation of Pros to start a fulfilling, lucrative career in the trades."
Trade Academy's Next Generation Scholarship program, presented in partnership with WD-40 Brand and Truewerk, accepted hundreds of applications from trade schools and organizations across the United States. In January, 20 recipients were selected to be awarded $2,500 each for tuition and tools—plus a year's supply of WD-40 Brand products, a Truewerk workwear system, and a year-long Housecall Pro 'Essentials' subscription.
The skilled trades are the backbone of the American economy. Housecall Pro's Trade Academy program is doing its part to reverse the labor shortage and empower the next generation of technicians and business owners.
See the full list of Next Generation Scholarship winners at http://www.tradeacademy.com/blog. Visit http://www.tradeacademy.com to set up a free employer or job seeker profile today.
About Housecall Pro
Housecall Pro is a top-rated, all-in-one business solution, helping over 24,000 home service companies work simpler and grow smarter. With easy-to-use tools for scheduling, dispatching, payments, automating marketing, and more, Housecall Pro helps Pros efficiently manage every aspect of their business all in one place. The Housecall Pro platform is available through a mobile app and web portal for Pros across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing Pros through streamlined solutions and strong community support for over eight years. HousecallPro.com
About WD-40 Company
WD-40 Company is dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets a wide range of maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40®, 3-IN-ONE®, GT85®, X-14®, 2000 Flushes®, Carpet Fresh®, no vac®, Spot Shot®, 1001®, Lava® and Solvol®. wd40.com
About Truewerk
Truewerk began with the belief that we could make today's workers safer, more comfortable and sharper looking by creating workwear using modern materials, greater attention to detail and a stronger connection to the job-site. Founded on a simple but strong belief that business should be a platform for advancing humanity – not just profiting from it – Truewerk seeks to support, educate and inspire customers to be stronger and smarter than the job at hand. truewerk.com
