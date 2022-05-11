Houses For Sale Near Me™ real estate marketing technology platform seeks to connect the millions of consumers searching for "Houses For Sale Near Me" keywords per month with the real estate professionals by keeping it simple with just one form.
LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HousesForSaleNearMe.com™ launches a new technologically advanced marketing technology platform and consumer facing website aimed at capturing a small percentage of the millions of monthly online searches for the keywords "houses for sale near me" and connecting those consumers with real estate professionals, with as little hassle as possible. "One form, no hassles, and you're connected to a real estate professional in your area," per the website.
According to Google Trends, the keywords "Houses For Sale Near Me" are searched on average 67% more than the keywords "Real Estate Agent".
Google.com lists some of the top ranking websites for the keywords "Houses For Sale Near Me" as Zillow.com®, Realtor.com® and Redfin.com®, but HousesForSaleNearMe.com™ seeks to differentiate itself from those websites by providing a streamlined, and simple one form connection to local real estate professionals, without the need to search through all of the houses online.
Functionally speaking, the new HousesForSaleNearMe.com™ follows the premise that "less is more" by simply providing a form for home buyers, home sellers and home renters to fill out, and through technology, the website will connect the consumer to a real estate professional in the neighborhood or city where a consumer is looking to buy, sell or rent a residential property.
According to the HousesForSaleNearMe.com™ website, "While there is definitely a need for more complex websites, the HousesForSaleNearMe.com proposition is very simple. If you're looking to buy, sell or rent residential real estate, just enter your contact information, and the area you'd like to explore residential real estate in, and our technology will connect you directly with a real estate professional in that area to help you with your needs."
Strictly a marketing technology platform, and not a real estate agency or brokerage, the Houses For Sale Near Me™ website only connects residential buyers, sellers, renters and real estate professionals, without participating in any manner in the advisement of the consumer, or in the real estate transaction. Houses For Sale Near Me™ aims to focus on a technology proposition they call "Real Technology" for connecting consumers with professionals, and leverages their strength in online marketing, and philosophy of "simple is better."
For Real Estate Professionals looking for prospective home buyers, home renters and home seller leads, Houses For Sale Near Me™ allows Real Estate Professionals to sign up for territories by zip code, city, or county. The unique proposition for real estate professionals, is access to those same prospective customers that want help with their search buying, selling or renting residential real estate, and aren't interested in searching online, or are tired of spending hours looking at endless photos of houses without a human connection.
According to the simple, no frills landing page for interested parties, HousesForSaleNearMe.com™ states, "Stop Searching Endless Real Estate Options On Websites — Talk to a Real Human Being, and Explain Exactly What You're Looking For—Price, Location, Home Decor, Amenities, And More."
While millions of consumers will continue to spend hours searching for their dream house or just checking out pictures of real estate, "HousesForSaleNearMe.com™ caters to the motivated home sellers, motivated home buyers and motivated home renters who want to stop spending time on the internet, and connect with a real estate professional that can help them with as little hassle as possible," per the website.
Residential Real Estate buyers sellers, renters and real estate professionals can explore if simple is better at HousesForSaleNearMe.com™.
Media Contact
Houses For Sale Near Me™, Houses For Sale Near Me™, (800) 572-5950, HousesForSaleNearMePR@gmail.com
SOURCE Houses For Sale Near Me™