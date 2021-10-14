CAPE CORAL, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nest Finders today announced Nest Florida, stepping into the Florida market in partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. Houston-based Nest Finders first partnered with Side in 2020, and since then, has expanded throughout Texas. With Nest Florida, the firm will bring its signature service to Florida buyers and sellers.
Carlo Mercado, who founded both companies, first began his real estate career during the housing crisis. Since then, he's become a top producer in all of Texas and was also ranked among the Top 50 Agents in Houston by the Houston Business Journal. A native Houstonian, Mercado attributes much of his success to his client-first philosophy and personalized customer service. Nest Florida will serve many Florida cities, including Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, Miami, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, and Panama City.
"Florida is a lot like Texas in that it has a growing population of diverse residents and a similar cost of living," said Mercado. "I love Florida, and I'm grateful to be able to meet its residents' unique real estate needs."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
"With Side's unwavering support and elegant back-end solutions, Nest Finders has partnered with real estate experts throughout the state to take our brand to Dallas, Lubbock, San Antonio, West Columbia, and beyond," Mercado continued. "We have the tools to grow and a team dedicated to serving Texans and Floridians at the highest level. I'm excited to see what the future holds for our clients and agents."
Nest Finders ensures Nest Florida remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Nest Florida with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Nest Florida is an integral member of an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an extensive network from coast to coast.
About Nest Florida
Nest Florida delivers the personalized experience every real estate client deserves, and founder Carlo Mercado's customized service sets the standard to which his agents aspire. Together, with their vast industry expertise, collaborative effort, and team spirit, they achieve customer satisfaction time and again. Nest Florida serves buyers and sellers throughout the Sunshine State. To learn more, visit http://www.nestfindersfl.com.
About Nest Finders
At Nest Finders, customized service is a standard set by award-winning agent and founding member Carlo Mercado. Nest Finders takes a team approach — working together to help their clients achieve their unique goals quickly, profitably, and with ease. As professionals with vast expertise in Texas, they facilitate and execute seamless transactions while creating personalized experiences for all their clients. To learn more, please visit http://www.nestfinderstx.com.
