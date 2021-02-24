FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of amazing achievements in revenue growth, leadership and serving others, PrideStaff proudly named Houston (Southwest) Owner/Strategic-Partner Jonathan Smith winner of the Mile High Award at their recent Annual Conference, which was conducted virtually this year. This honor, so named because it originated in Denver, Colorado, is not an annual award; the national, franchised staffing organization presents it only in years when an office distinguishes itself with a major, "mile high" achievement.
After spending 23 years working for corporations in sales, marketing and public relations roles, Smith opened his Houston (Southwest) staffing and recruiting office in 2008. By keeping the big picture in mind, living PrideStaff's mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most,' and empowering his team to perform their best each day, Smith built a tremendously successful office that thrived amidst the adversity 2020 brought. Last year, their office: increased revenue by 111% over the previous year; increased gross margin 89% over 2019; and increased hours billed by 80%.
"I'm extremely proud to accept the Mile High Award on behalf of the entire Houston (Southwest) team; our Branch Manager Mozella Carroll and Recruiting Assistant Jalen Smith have been indispensable in our office's success," stated Smith. "Launching a business at the beginning of the Great Recession forced me to develop the right mindset and team to help clients get through challenging times. By flexing our solutions, leveraging PrideStaff's resources and building strong relationships in our market, we had an unbelievable year. Thank you to everyone who helped make 2020 a success for us, as well as the employers and job seekers we serve."
PrideStaff Co-CEO/CFO Mike Aprile had the pleasure of recognizing the Houston (Southwest) team's achievements at PrideStaff's Annual Conference. "I'm thrilled to present this year's Mile High Award to Jonathan and his staff for the results they achieved during an extremely tough year, as well as the strategies they implemented in pursuit of those results," said Aprile. "Their relentless hard work and dedication is evident in their 2020 results; they've achieved award-winning, profitable growth and created momentum that will continue for years to come."
"Always humble in his approach to business, Jonathan stays consistent in his activities and expects the same of everyone he works with," continued Aprile. "By setting aggressive long-term goals, and pursuing them using PrideStaff's proven processes, his office was able to maintain and even grow their business during a global pandemic. I'm thankful to have Jonathan on our team, and I look forward to seeing what PrideStaff Houston (Southwest) will accomplish in 2021."
By investing in client and talent experience, PrideStaff has become the only staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards for eight consecutive years. This is an achievement earned by fewer than .1% of all staffing firms, placing PrideStaff in a truly elite group of companies that lead the industry in satisfaction.
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award eight years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
