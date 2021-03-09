DETROIT, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mel Printing, a Detroit-based company, realized tremendous gains during the pandemic, which might come as a surprise to many because printing presses have been slowly dying off since the dawn of the Internet.
So how did this mid-size printing company grow revenues over $4 million while most others suffered massive losses? By opening a new branch of services catering to eCommerce businesses. Mel Printing expanded operations to include a fulfillment center—Print Bind Ship—that provides comprehensive, custom solutions for online startups and seasoned digital retailers alike.
Print Bind Ship has been such a success for Mel Printing, in fact, the company moved up 77 slots in Printing Impressions 350 Magazine, more than any other printing company in the history of the magazine's production. Due to increase in revenues and customer expansion, Printing Impressions 350 actually named Print Bind Ship (and Mel Printing) one of North America's best printing companies!
It's all about strategy. When markets decrease in size and demand comes to a screeching halt, businesses need to get creative in their product offerings. "Grow or die" is what they teach in business school, and that's exactly what Mel Printing has done—grow. With the addition of Print Bind Ship, Mel Printing is now on the cutting edge of fulfillment for eCommerce.
From its humble beginnings as a Printer, this 60-year-old company has grown to, not only include printing production, but also manufacturing, warehousing, packaging, and distribution as well. They are now a full-service, third-party logistics provider, serving eCommerce businesses around the world.
Vice President, August Grebinski, says "Our eCommerce customers realize the value that physical products add to their business, especially books. We have a customer that had an e-book and never printed one physical copy. And when they finally printed and distributed their book through us, they sold well over 1 million copies. Really, all thanks to our seamless printing and distribution services."
If your eCommerce business is struggling to get recognized, consult with Print Bind Ship to discover the most creative ways for reaching customers.
