DRAPER, Utah, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peopletrail LLC, a leading consumer reporting agency in the United States, has made some valuable updates in its background screening process. The company explains how their new and advanced 'Actionable Insights' differentiates its background checks in the screening industry and what has been done recently to meet the industry requirements and client's satisfaction.
Peopletrail is working hard to maintain its fast turnaround times by continually reviewing resources in the updated pandemic environment. The new and updated process involves an additional human screening which removes any possible machine errors for hiring decision-makers.
"We are leveraging our product offering at all times. Since the pandemic began, we seamlessly provide county criminal searches in every jurisdiction throughout the United States, ensuring that we give our customers the most current and timely information. Now Through internal and external audits, we are able to track each point of the process with Chain of Custody precision this extensive new tool allows for greater and more accurate coverage," says Wallace Davis, CEO of the Company.
As the company grows even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the clients demand a more secure way of hiring their remote employees.
"Background checks have never been this significant before. Hiring competent and dependable remote employees is a huge concern for businesses of all sizes," says Ali Jaffar Zia, Chief Marketing Officer at Peopletrail.
To meet the new security standards and work protocols, researchers at Peopletrail went one step ahead in digging into social media screening for clients at the same record turnaround times. This additional step gave a realistic hiring dynamic and greater assurance to employers.
COO, Bryan Jensen, said, "Providing accurate and realistic actionable insight to our clients takes much more than a superficial glance; we approach our background checks with the human touch. We review every aspect of our background checks before sending them to our clients, ensuring that we maintain exceptional standards. Many in our industry are ignorantly moving towards Artificial Intelligence (AI) to speed up the process. However, without some form of reasonable human intervention, AI cannot make accurate judgment calls on gray issues, leaving customers open to huge liabilities and potential lawsuits. Most individuals have complicated lives, and many of their interactions with other citizens, law enforcement organizations, and companies that could provide derogatory information are not black and white issues. It's critical for a human review of the many gray circumstances.
We continue to improve our screening processes and the quality of background checks to meet our clients' new requirements.
