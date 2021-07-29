HOBOKEN, N.J., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and NYC area data governance expert, argues how adaptive data governance drives innovation and success in a new article. The informative article first defines adaptive data governance and presents the limitations of traditional approaches.
The author then explains how organizations may use multiple data governance strategies in concert to address various needs in digital business. Key strategies listed include Control, Outcomes, Agility and Autonomous. He concludes by discussing the benefits of adaptive data governance.
"Successful businesses recognize the need for adaptive data governance to power more efficient decision making while promoting data value," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Adaptive Data Governance Drives Innovation and Success."
Adaptive Data Governance Defined
"Traditional data governance approaches take a defensive posture, focusing on minimizing risk and achieving regulatory compliance. While important considerations, this reactive approach typically involves rigid controls dictated by centralized compliance officers. It can tend to introduce obstacles rather than promote growth."
"Adaptive data governance, on the other hand, encourages flexibility as a key characteristic. Under this model, organizations employ multiple data governance strategies to address changing business situations. Proactive strategies include compliance but reach beyond constraints to promote business value."
Limitations of Traditional Approach
"Because the traditional approach to data governance emphasizes regulatory compliance, it downplays the importance of supporting innovation and agile decision-making. A one-size-fits-all approach means that organizations cannot react quickly to changes such as a market disruption or a business merger."
Benefits of Adaptive Data Governance
"Adaptive data governance delivers several key benefits to the organization. First and foremost, it supports agile decision making. By democratizing data responsibly, it provides decision makers with the quality data they need to make timely decisions that drive growth. In doing so, it builds data value."
More Flexible and Powerful Governance
Shifting to adaptive data governance from a traditional approach that emphasizes compliance and control requires time and careful planning. Businesses need to start by understanding what business decisions need to be made, who makes them, what data informs those decisions and how stakeholders access that data.
The data governance experts at Messaging Architects help business leaders implement data governance best practices that improve outcomes, increase agility, and take decision making and innovation to the next level.
Have you read?
Scalable, Affordable and Secure Information Governance with eGovernance® Cloud
3 Ways Companies Gain a Competitive Edge with Data Governance
About Messaging Architects
Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
Media Contact
Kent D Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 1480334540, kents@mstar.net
SOURCE Messaging Architects