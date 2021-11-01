TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Once a slow-paced, paper-first endeavor, drug research is now a promising new frontier for AI-driven innovation, helping to bring life-saving drugs to market faster. It's no small task. The estimated amount of healthcare and life sciences data generated for each person in the world was 270GB as of 2020. That's a huge volume of data to protect, keep compliant and make sense of.
In this roundtable webinar, Jason Sparapani will interview guests from IQVIA, Calithera and Egnyte, to discuss the latest findings from MIT Tech Review and offer perspectives on how AI is reshaping the way drugs are brought to market.
Register for this webinar to learn how AI accelerates drug development, like managing vast troves of data from clinical trials.
Join Jason Sparapani, Content Manager, Insights, MIT Tech Review; Nagaraja Srivatsan, Chief Digital Officer, R&D Technology Solutions; Behrooz Najafi, CTO/CIO, Calithera; and Holly Leslie, Sr. Director, Life Sciences, Egnyte, for the live webinar on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 2pm EST.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How AI is Transforming Drug Development.
