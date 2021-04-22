ORANGE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Law enforcement has always been a dangerous profession, and that risk level increases when criminals can find an officer's address on any number of websites, as well as information on where his or her spouse shops or where their kids go to school.
360Civic recently hosted a successful webinar focused on what steps police officers can take to make it more difficult to find their personal information on websites. A presentation from law enforcement veteran Mark Clifford elaborated on the potential danger posed by 'doxing,' and what officers can do to protect themselves.
Laws in California and others states allow law enforcement personnel to request the removal of such information, though this can be a time-consuming process, and one that must be conducted regularly to identify new occurrences. 360Civic then provided details on its online security monitoring service, which can provide removal services for law enforcement officers.
"Every time an officer makes an arrest, there is a risk of that person, or one of his friends, vowing to get even. And unfortunately, finding out where that officer lives is easy to do, because companies sell the personal information of millions of people without their knowledge, and with no regard for their privacy or safety," said 360Civic CEO Ron Zayas.
"For almost 10 years, 360Civic has been a leader in protecting personnel in the legal system by ensuring that their personal information is removed from websites," Zayas said. "Now we are proud to extend that same protection to police, sheriffs and other law enforcement professionals at a very affordable price."
The program includes daily searches of any instances of privacy violations protected by statute, and actions to ensure information removal, including referral to the state Attorney General's office and additional legal action. Enrollees may also attend seminars created to help law enforcement personnel learn how to protect themselves online.
