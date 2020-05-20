BEIJING, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberVein's token (CVT) is observing strong bullish movement and now trading at $0.33 after recovering from last week's low of $0.01942. If we take a closer look at the overall market situation of 2020, we'll see that CVT has managed to achieve a 400% growth in 2020.
The year that started with political conflicts, severe Australian bushfires, the oil cartel break, and last but not least, the COVID-19 pandemic, all of which made markets and economies collapse all over the world. Investments decreased dramatically, and people are now tending to think ten times before investing in any asset other than canned food or toilet paper. This fact was illustrated in the CoinMarketCap prank on April Fool's day, but as we all know, there's some truth in every joke.
However, CVT, the native token of CyberVein, has demonstrated some incredible growth, from ranking 300th to 114th (at the time of writing) on CoinMarketCap.
CyberVein itself is the first distributed ledger system allowing for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain without requiring centralized storage providers. It has been around only for a short while, so as a rule, it should have been treated by investors as your average young company. But it wasn't. Why?
First, a $5 million 24H trading volume is no joke, and this fact cannot but attract traders and investors. The logic is simple, but it works—if people buy something, it is definitely worth paying attention to.
The second point comes out of the first: why did somebody start paying attention to CVT in the first place? The answer is simple. The DAG technology offered by CyberVein has absolutely disruptive use-case potential and can simplify the life of any business that operates with vast amounts of data that need to be processed immutably by several parties at once. As businesses grow, the amount of data grows as well, and traditional blockchain solutions cannot handle it anymore. CyberVein's product is now gaining popularity, and CVT is, consequently, doing the same.
Finally, CVT is safe and stable, a fact brightly illustrated by CVT being listed on Bittrex, a crypto exchange regulated in the US. Bittrex is famous for being crazy about security, which is why it's adored by most solvent investors.
Brand new solutions drive companies to the top of the world, and CyberVein is heading right there.