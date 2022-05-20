Nearly 50% of prospects are not a good fit for companies' service offerings. DesignRush, a B2B Marketplace, helps service providers generate qualified leads.
MIAMI, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sales Insights Lab's survey reveals that most salespeople are not getting in front of enough prospects. While 77.3% of companies provide the leads, almost 50% of those prospects are not a good fit for their service offerings.
Searching for new lead generation opportunities and looking to find projects that fit their core values and service offerings, Atlas Marketing subscribed to DesignRush Marketplace.
By subscribing to the Marketplace, Atlas Marketing found opportunities that they were previously not aware of. And the platform complemented their business development efforts nicely.
Through the DesignRush Marketplace, the agency managed to:
- Significantly improve the sales cycle with qualified leads
- Send proposals for projects with a total value of $300k
According to Christopher N. Martin, president of Atlas Marketing, the Marketplace saved the company a significant time by connecting them with decision-makers that are ready to proceed.
"Having the ability to speak directly to decision-makers when they are ready to proceed has reduced the sales cycle immensely while allowing us to focus on current clients and prospecting," said Martin. "I have recommended this program to other agency owners and speak with other business owners who could benefit from [the] Marketplace."
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush