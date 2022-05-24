Outsourcing lead generation results in up to 43% more leads. DesignRush, a B2B Marketplace, helps agencies find clients by offering an outsourced lead generation platform.
MIAMI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A report by NNC Services reveals that outsourcing lead generation generates up to 43% better results compared to doing it in-house.
This suggests why Anderson Collaborative, a Miami-based full-service digital agency, leveraged DesignRush Marketplace to boost their lead generation efforts.
By subscribing to the Marketplace, Anderson Collaborative was able to connect with businesses in numerous verticals and of various sizes, including those looking for assistance with website design, branding, PR and paid media management — all of which the agency caters to.
Through the Marketplace, Anderson Collaborative managed to explore a new lead generation channel that:
- Generated three quality leads and counting
- Connected them with projects valued at $165k in total
According to Trevor Anderson, founder and CEO at Anderson Collaborative, the DesignRush Marketplace ultimately helped the agency connect with qualified leads.
"I would definitely recommend that other agencies utilize the marketplace," said Anderson. "It's allowed us to connect with qualified leads and nearly all of the introductions we've received from DesignRush have been positive."
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
