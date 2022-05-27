77% of companies surveyed by Lucidpress produce off-brand content. DesignRush, a B2B Marketplace, helps businesses find the right professional agency for their branding project.
MIAMI, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Lucidpress, consistent branding can increase revenue by more than 20%. Yet, 77% of companies still create off-brand content.
EPG Brand Acceleration, a publishing company needing to rebrand into a company offering strategies for various channels, posted their project to DesignRush Marketplace. Knowing firsthand the importance of branding in business, they were hoping to find the right agency partner that will help turn their goals into reality.
Through the Marketplace, EPG Brand Acceleration was able to simplify the process with a dedicated agency advisor that did the work for them.
Particularly, the company was able to:
- Save time by avoiding the lengthy interview process
- Dive more quickly into more important questions, variables and cost considerations
- Connect with 4 extremely reputable agencies, all fully capable of handling the project within their budget
- Award the project to the most qualified agency that also ended up handling their digital strategy and website development projects
In the company's opinion, DesignRush truly is a match-making service that gives leaders the time to make important decisions.
Sara Nath, managing director at EPG Brand Acceleration, claims that the skills of the agency they hired, simply blended with those of the organization's internal team, which made the agency the perfect match.
"You always think you know what you are looking for until you meet "your agency" and know it's a fit," said Nath. "When you can instantaneously see the hard and soft skills and see how those blend with your internal teams; talent, those are the "work matches" you simply can't pass up!"
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush