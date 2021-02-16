CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For America's 58 million K-12 students, a shortage of quality teachers within a school's zip code is a critical barrier, and Elevate K-12 is solving that crisis.
As school districts struggle to find certified teachers to fill all content areas in every classroom, Elevate K-12 is offering high-quality teachers the opportunity to teach from anywhere and everywhere. By eliminating zip code barriers, the top-notch education brand is able to bring passionate, engaging teachers who make learning fun, to classrooms across the country through the brand's unique Elevate Live® Technology, built specifically to engage and empower K-12 students.
Elevate Live® not only transforms traditional classrooms into cutting-edge live-stream instruction classrooms, but it also provides more than 1,000 teachers with all the tools they need to conduct vibrant and impactful live teaching lessons and engage personally and directly with students. The lessons for all courses are built and integrated into the Elevate Live® platform which means that teachers do not need to produce their own lessons.
Elevate K-12 has been a boon for teachers. Job opportunities are no longer limited to the schools within their area, and now teachers are able to build more flexible schedules that don't necessarily require commitment to a full school day five days a week.
Most of the other online teaching jobs are usually tutoring jobs where an online teacher teaches ad hoc classes outside of school hours. With Elevate K-12, teachers teach live online classes for an entire semester or school year, streaming into a K-12 U.S. school during school hours.
"Many of the best instructors have kids of their own and don't want to commit to more than a few hours of work per day, especially if many of those hours are spent between class periods on things that aren't actually teaching," Baranwal said. "With Elevate, those teachers can commit to just a few periods per day and focus exclusively on live teaching and empowering student engagement."
America's teacher shortage is at crisis level, and it's getting worse. But for schools struggling with a lack of talented, passionate and certified teachers in their zip code, Elevate K-12 offers a solution that has already dramatically improved classrooms at more than 200 schools across the country. Now, the emerging company is preparing to solve the teacher shortage in districts across the country with the goal to bring quality live teaching to every student in a district.
"There is no longer any reason any student should have to endure boring classes taught by underqualified substitutes, or be made to watch videos just because the school cannot find a teacher in its zip code," Baranwal said. "In today's age of Peloton and Mirror, it is time for K-12 schools to evolve and embrace change. Now, with Elevate K-12, for the first time, every single school in America — and soon across the globe — has access to the best teaching in every subject, and we're excited to help them take full advantage of that opportunity."
About Elevate K-12
Elevate K-12's high-quality live-stream instruction brings the world's best teachers to the schools that need them most. Through a suite of cutting-edge technology platforms, Elevate K-12 allows more than 200 teachers to conduct engaging, impactful classes in any classroom from anywhere in the world. By making high-quality teachers more accessible to more schools and students, Elevate K-12 is solving the teacher-shortage crisis, eliminating the need for long-term substitutes and providing a better education for students, wherever they are. Elevate K-12 currently operates in 12 states in more than 200 schools and is rapidly expanding to new markets across the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
