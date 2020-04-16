HERNDON, Va., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX of Reading has selected Google Cloud and Suitebriar as its strategic providers of G Suite and cloud technology adoption support. Choosing Google Cloud and Suitebriar enabled RE/MAX of Reading to swiftly induct staff to telework in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
As part of RE/MAX of Reading's success, the Reading office selected G Suite to streamline workflows, improve the end-user experience, increase data security and to eliminate spending on redundant technologies and pricey support providers. RE/MAX of Reading hired Suitebriar, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, for its Google Cloud expertise and workflow transformation services. With collaboration and real-time data in Sheets, agents can promptly process transactions even during unusual circumstances. Employees have quickly adopted Chat and have found they are communicating more frequently now, from home, then they did while in the office.
"If we weren't using G Suite, we never would have made this shift as quickly and smoothly as we did," shared Tavia Ritter, the IT Operations Manager at RE/MAX of Reading. "We pivoted on a dime. Our legacy system and former Managed Service Partner would not have supported our business in this time of transition like Suitebriar & G Suite have been able to." Read the full story.
As a Work Transformation Specialization Partner and Google Cloud Premier Partner, Suitebriar helps hundreds of organizations maximize their investment in the Cloud by serving as a trusted Partner for technology evaluations, deployments (including data migration), training, ongoing administration and support.
With support from Suitebriar, RE/MAX of Reading was able to:
- Transition to a virtual office over a weekend in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak
- Eliminate spending on redundant technologies and expensive support providers
- Implement enterprise-grade security that can be managed internally
- Transform workflows to support sales
"The RE/MAX of Reading's success is a powerful example of the impact of technology and data visibility on a business's resiliency in the face of uncertain times," said Tina Mowen, Suitebriar's Customer Success Director. "We applaud RE/MAX of Reading for their eager adoption of G Suite tools to transform their processes and business."
About SuiteBriar
Founded in 2010 as one of the first G Suite launch partners, Suitebriar's expertise and offerings now span the entire portfolio of Google Cloud products. Today, as a Google Cloud Premier Partner and recipient of the Google Cloud Work Transformation Specialization, our team of certified experts can help your company find and deploy the right solutions to accelerate your digital transformation and get the most from the Cloud. Suitebriar's clients include CENTURY 21 Canada, West Liberty Foods, Hamilton Healthcare System, The Motorcycle Company. For more information, visit www.suitebriar.com.
