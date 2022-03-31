NYC area cybersecurity expert reveals the methods hackers use to steal company data and how to prevent security breaches—in a new article from Messaging Architects
HOBOKEN, N.J., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and business cybersecurity expert, discusses how hackers get company data in a new article. The informative article first reviews some high-profile corporate security breaches and how hackers constantly improve their methods.
The author then discusses how hackers gain access to data through unpatched vulnerabilities, weak passwords and malware delivered via email. He asserts that simple observation and social media yield information hackers use to build phishing campaigns. Phishing email attacks are then used to obtain login credentials to steal company data.
"When companies understand how hackers get company data, they can strengthen their defenses," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "How Hackers Get Company Data."
"Undeniably, cyber criminals grow more sophisticated every day. They run their hacking operations like corporations and constantly improve their tools and techniques. Too often, however, organizations simply leave the door wide open for bad actors. Unpatched software, weak passwords and a lack of security awareness offer an open invitation to attack."
Malware Opens the Door
"Malware refers to a family of malicious software programs designed to infect systems. In many cases, victims unwittingly download malware by clicking an email attachment or accessing an infected website. Once the malware downloads, hackers can use it to record usernames and passwords, install spyware or ransomware and generally create havoc."
Old-fashioned Observation Yields Clues
"Sometimes, the first step into a victim's system involves simple observation. For instance, with the rise of remote work, coffee shops provide a popular spot for a change of office scenery. But employees do not always use care when accessing sensitive information in a public setting. The person at the neighboring table can learn a lot with a quick click of a phone camera."
Phishing Attacks for the Win
"With all the advancements in hacking technology, phishing campaigns still account for a significant portion of effective cyber-attacks. In a phishing attack the bad guys impersonate a trusted executive or company and use that trust to trick victims into surrendering valuable information like credentials or company secrets."
Don't Let Hackers Get Company Data
The vast majority of data breaches result from human error, such as when an employee falls for a phishing email. This means that many breaches can be prevented when companies use cybersecurity best practices.
No single security strategy will block all hackers. However, the email and cybersecurity experts at Messaging Architects help organizations build a layered cybersecurity strategy, beginning with email filters. They configure security controls precisely to match the work environment and protect vital digital assets.
