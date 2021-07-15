HOBOKEN, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and data governance expert, reveals how IT professionals use honeypots to enhance cybersecurity in a new article. The informative article first explains how honeypots work to attract unsuspecting cyber-criminals.
The author then describes how IT pros use different types of honeypots, such as spider or malware honeypots, to investigate different cyber-threats. He then discusses building effective security strategies, concluding with a word of caution.
"Protecting vital information assets has become increasingly complex," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "Smart IT professionals use a variety of security tools, including honeypots to build a comprehensive data security strategy."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "How IT Pros Use Honeypots to Protect Valuable Business Data."
How Honeypots Work
"To the hacker, a honeypot looks like a legitimate system, such as a billing system, a data-rich server or even a simple email address. It may even contain what looks like real applications and data. To make the honeypot more appealing, its creators deliberately include security vulnerabilities. For instance, they might use weak passwords."
Different Honeypots for Different Threats
"Just as cyber criminals use a variety of attacks for different purposes, security professionals employ a variety of honeypots. Low-interaction honeypots, for example, include very little functionality to engage the hackers. Their purpose is simply to learn the source of the attack. They require few resources to set up but also deliver minimal information."
"Similarly, spider honeypots include web pages or links only accessible to automated crawlers. Once they trap an undesirable web crawler, or "spider," they provide information on how to identify and block malicious bots."
A Word of Caution
"However, those benefits come with risks. To get the most value out of honeypots, security teams must understand the limitations and dangers that come with them. For instance, they gather detailed information, but only about attacks launched on the honeypot. This overly narrow vision can prove problematic."
Valuable Tool in a Comprehensive Security Strategy
When deployed wisely, honeypots form a highly effective component of a multi-layer cybersecurity strategy that includes intrusion detection and prevention, firewalls and more. The data security experts at Messaging Architects help organizations build that strategy to minimize the risks and tap into the benefits of honeypots.
About Messaging Architects
Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
