DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For many people looking to lose weight and move more, walking is the first thing that springs to mind. It doesn't require any equipment. And it doesn't require athletic levels of fitness.
To achieve this, it has become very popular to commit to walking a daily quota of steps.
5,000 steps a day is a popular choice, as are 10,000 and even 20,000 steps a day for the more ambitious. But what is the best way to keep track of all these steps?
A pedometer, typically in the form of a smartphone app or wearable device is the obvious choice. But these have their limitations.
In addition to not being 100% accurate, they can make walking seem like a chore and far less enjoyable than it should be. A better alternative to wearable fitness devices and smartphone apps is to pick a fixed walking trail and commit to walking it daily.
But before doing this, it's necessary to calculate how many steps are in a mile, which is not the same for different people. This new blog post from Dietandexerciseguides.com shows two simple ways this can be achieved.
Once someone knows how many steps it takes for them to walk a mile, they can then calculate how far it takes to walk their daily quota. And when they know how far they need to walk, they can pick a walking trail that they can stick to.
Dietandexerciseguides.com also includes helpful tips on sustainable weight loss, with advice on both diet and exercise. The blog post "How to lose 2 pounds a week" outlines an actionable, easy to follow plan for consistent weekly weight loss.
Media Contact
Paul Herdman, Dietandexerciseguides.com, 353 894996733, phproductreviews85@gmail.com
SOURCE Dietandexerciseguides.com