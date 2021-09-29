FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As digital interaction is evolving into virtual reality experiences for people and brands alike, Exults Internet Marketing Agency is launching a new digital marketing service: Metaverse Development and Design.
Literally meaning, "beyond universe", the metaverse is a collective virtual shared space where people can explore, interact, and even purchase real estate.
This alternative way of interacting with potential customers on the internet is the beginning of a new era of advertising for businesses and presents an opportunity for brands to set themselves apart from competitors.
As an industry expert for 15+ years, Exults is one step ahead of the competition by offering metaverse design and development services for brands to:
- Reach target consumers with an unparalleled sensory experience and immersive brand communication that leaves a lasting impression
- Stand out as a cutting edge company
- Achieve an "early movers advantage" by being culturally hip and ahead of the game before competitors start developing in the metaverse
- Be bold and embrace the evolution of the physical world into our digital reality
- Enhance cross-channel advertising strategies within virtual office space in the metaverse
The functionality and features of Exults' metaverse development include audio and visual interactions that heighten senses to engage target audiences deep into brand messaging.
The metaverse is the future of digital advertising and it's crucial for brands to stay innovative to remain relevant. Some of the most successful and widely known brands failed to innovate: From Kodak refusing to acknowledge the digital photography revolution to Toys R Us being way too late to the e-commerce game.
"By utilizing the metaverse experience, consumers are going to feel as though they've touched, experienced, and heard everything that your brand has to offer," - said Zach Hoffman, the CEO & Founder of Exults Digital Marketing Agency.
If you are interested in being at the forefront of augmented reality and virtual world advertising, contact Exults for metaverse development programming services. For more information, please visit the Exults website or call 866-999-4736.
Media Contact
Natella Nabieva, Exults Digital Marketing Agency, (866) 999-4736, natella.nabieva@exults.com
SOURCE Exults Digital Marketing Agency