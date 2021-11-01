TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Preclinical validation of an extended portfolio of prophylactic and therapeutic options against SARS-CoV-2-induced pathologies remains a major challenge for the scientific and medical community. In this context, the high value of several animal models of SARS-CoV-2 infection has been demonstrated to screen a variety of products, such as vaccines, biologics or small molecules (repurposed drugs and new chemical entities). Still, choosing the right animal model might be challenging, based on various modes of action and/or timing of action of the tested molecules.
In this webinar, our guest presenters will discuss several case studies to illustrate the features of rodent (golden Syrian hamster, human AC2-expressing mice) and nonhuman primate (NHP) models, which provide different pathology settings (moderate vs. severe COVID-19). These examples will help the attendees in their decision process regarding valid COVID-19 model selection. In all of these experimental models, prophylactic and therapeutic strategies can be evaluated, depending on each product-specific mode of action.
Register for this webinar to learn how to select the most appropriate COVID-19 animal model for preclinical studies.
Join Nicolas Legrand, PhD, In Vivo Lab & Study Unit Director, Oncodesign and Roger Le Grand, PhD, Director, CEA IDMIT, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How Rodent and NHP Models Support COVID-19 Treatment Development.
