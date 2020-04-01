MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest post on the PortSys® blog explores serious security gaps in VPNs that many organizations around the world now use for business continuity due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
In the blog, Michael Oldham, CEO of PortSys, examines six key areas where VPNs fall short in securing the enterprise infrastructure:
- Bandwidth – Architecture and security needs of the modern hybrid enterprise stretch far beyond the configuration capabilities of today's VPNs.
- Segmentation – VPNs don't offer the deep level of granular controls necessary to prevent unauthorized access to critical resources.
- Context – If organizations need to scale quickly, as with the Coronavirus pandemic, the one-size-fits-all approach to VPN access doesn't take into account each end user's full context of access.
- Complexity – Clients often must be installed on remote machines for VPNs, adding yet another layer of complexity to the infrastructure.
- Visibility – Since VPNs use SSL-encrypted tunnels, the outside world can't see traffic going back and forth...but neither can internal enterprise security teams.
- Reporting – Organizations can't audit and report on access with VPNs, so they don't know who had access to what resources, and how they used those resources.
Oldham explains why Total Access Control (TAC), the Zero Trust Access solution from PortSys, offers a better approach to remote access during these trying times. He discusses how organizations can use TAC as the primary access solution for all resources, local and cloud, while working equally well for internal employees and improving everyone's productivity. And finally, he shows how TAC provides a simpler, stronger and more unified approach to managing security for remote users.
You can read the blog post in its entirety here:
https://portsys.com/business-continuity/
ABOUT PORTSYS, INC.
PortSys, Inc., a privately funded company, is a global innovator in information security and Zero Trust access control. Some of the world's largest enterprise organizations rely on PortSys' scalable Total Access Control solution to significantly strengthen, simplify and unify IT security across the enterprise. PortSys serves customers from its U.S. headquarters in Marlborough, MA, offices in the UK, and distributors throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. For more information, visit www.portsys.com.
Media Contact
Tim Boivin
tim.boivin@portsys.com
+1-781-996-4899