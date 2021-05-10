HONG KONG, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Logaster conducted a survey among small businesses in the USA, CIS, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Spain, France and others, and asked about all aspects of logo creation, including time, cost, and development methods.
The survey showed that the majority of respondents (53.9%) are willing to pay up to $100 for the company logo, and 20.5% would like to receive it for free. 19.2% of entrepreneurs are ready to spend from $100 to $500 on logo development, and the remaining 6.4% are ready to spend more than $500.
At the same time, business owners give priority to high-quality branding - 38.2% of respondents voted for this indicator. Slightly less, 33.6%, were in favor of the balance of price and quality. Only 12.5% considered the development cost decisive.
44.6% of entrepreneurs said they are ready to wait up to a week to get exactly what they hoped for. Another quarter can wait a month. Meanwhile, 17.8% of respondents want to receive a logo within 1-2 days, and 7.9% - in 24 hours.
As for the time of creation, the overwhelming majority of entrepreneurs (78.6%) developed a logo before launching the company. 16% started branding from two to three months after starting a business, and 5.3% - a year later.
It is noteworthy that despite the fact that the majority (88.6%) of entrepreneurs are confident in the importance of a logo for branding and promoting a company on the market, more than a third of respondents (36.7%) would like to get a logo using online services, and about quarter of them are even ready to create it themselves.
