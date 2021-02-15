Erika Twani is the author of "Becoming Einstein's Teacher, Awakening the Genius in Your Students." She believes that teaching is a calling, and it is far from being a cliché. "Teachers develop the human capacity to do the unimaginable! It is not the school location, the curriculum, the cool app, or the grading system that activates learning. Understanding and using an effective learning process is what enables students to find the motivation to learn for life. This is how teachers who care touch their students' lives, and this is how they contribute to a better world," says Twani. Becoming Einstein's Teacher will help teachers, parents and students understand how to tap into this one thing ALL students have that enables lifelong learning without extra-curriculum, new tech, more hours in class, or endless homework night. It will help answer questions like: "what does it mean to be a genius?" "How to know if a child is gifted?" Most importantly, "how does the brain work?" The book will also outlines how students can start from where they are without going through a complete change in their practices. Becoming Einstein's Teacher will help teachers grow larger into their calling and get their students on the path to purpose-driven, lifelong learning! Twani says, innovation in learning usually happens in silos, and she wants to empower educators to bring it out of these silos and scale it. To do this, she uses insights, skills and experience from 20+ years of experience working with corporate technology companies enabled her to shape products and services for worldwide scalability. Her corporate experience has given her a clear understanding of large organizations’ challenges to motivate employees, foster creativity, and to create a long-lasting relationships with customers and partners, regardless of their locations.