YORKVILLE, Ill., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COVID-19 caused a slowdown for many industries, and it was hard for businesses to stay afloat during the pandemic. Most of the population was confined indoors as part of mandatory stay at home policies, and businesses who relied on physical customer interaction suffered. Many establishments were forced to close their doors for good, and the economy was majorly impacted because of this.
Businesses who mainly operated online were able to continue on with their regular processes without interruption, and Reger Laser Inc. was one of those establishments. As an online distributor of Tanaka lasers, Reger Laser Inc. continued to provide customers with quality laser cutting machines despite the pandemic. Customers could easily contact the company and browse their machines online, enjoying a smooth checkout process and a product that was pre-tested for functionality and effectiveness.
As the threat of COVID-19 dies down, and many industries are adopting a "new normal" in their practices, Reger Laser Inc. is not experiencing much of a change whatsoever. The company has continued on with their regular tasks uninterrupted, and has enjoyed the benefits of being an online retailer.
About Reger Laser Inc.
Founded by Jason Reger, Reger Laser Inc. is a certified distributor of Tanaka laser cutting machines. Reger was previously a lead field engineer at Metal Processing Systems, and he worked closely in the Sales and Applications departments. Reger created CAD programs and developed post processors for new equipment and applications while working for Metal Processing Systems. In 2007 Reger decided to branch out and start his own business, and thus Reger Laser Inc. was born.
"I hope that I can continue to provide customers with the same high degree of excellence as my previous position," says Reger. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to continue the relationships I've built, and to build new relationships with Tanaka customers I have yet to meet."
If you are in the city of Yorkville, feel free to stop by Reger Laser Inc.'s office: https://goo.gl/maps/8T6gQ4uX6Cwt4pRA8
