ST. PAUL, Minn., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricksfreeautorepairadvice.com, a free automotive advice blog for DIYers, has posted an in-depth article on "How to care for your vehicle during the current Covid-19 crisis." Parking your vehicle for long periods and driving it for short trips is incredibly hard on your battery and engine. In fact, you can kill your battery by letting it sit unused for long periods. This post explains how to keep your battery in tip-top condition when it's not being driven daily. Plus, it contains other tips on how to maintain your vehicle under these unusual conditions. Find the article at https://ricksfreeautorepairadvice.com/how-to-maintain-your-car-during-covid-19/
Ricksfreeautorepairadvice.com is operated by Rick Muscoplat, a former ASE Master Technician and automotive journalist. He's been writing auto maintenance and repair articles for his blog and other major consumer publications for the past 15 years. Ricksfreeautorepairadvice has over 3,000 highly informative automotive articles written for the DIYer and his blog is seen by almost 500,000 visitors every month.
The blog is totally free and includes wiring and fuse box diagrams, trouble code definitions, technical service bulletins and advice on how to diagnose and fix a variety of common automotive problems. Search the site by year, make and model, by vehicle system or by keyword. The site also contains recommendations for cool automotive tools and accessories, an important resource if you're shopping for the "gearhead" in your family.
