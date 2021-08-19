NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 20.000 to 25.000 stores were expected to close their doors in 2020. More and more businesses are migrating their operations to the online model, and experts predict that online fashion sales will increase by 30% in 2021.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 9,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on best ways for fashion brands to connect with consumers.
Fashion branding experts provided differing yet complementing advice about connecting with consumers:
1) SOCIAL MEDIA ARE THE KEY CHANNELS TO LEVERAGE
According to Alexander Lukavyi, head of project delivery in Software Planet Group, influencing and responding to consumer needs is key.
"As the interaction between brands and consumers is becoming increasingly digital, social media, social media marketing and influencers are more important than ever before," said Lukavyi. "Thanks to them, we can identify what consumers want and respond immediately to those needs. AI-based similarity search is another powerful tool."
2) INVOLVING CONSUMERS INTO BRAND CONVERSATIONS DOUBLES AS A SOURCE OF INSIGHTS AND A FUEL FOR ADVOCACY
CEO of Brandefy, Marton Varo, says that involving consumers in the marketing strategy is a good way to learn about latest trends and interests.
"The best way to connect with your consumers is to engage and involve them in the conversation about the latest trends and areas of interest." said Varo. "Whether related directly to aesthetics or other factors influencing brand advocacy like views and positions taken on social issues and other hot-button topics."
3) NEGATIVE MARKETING IS AN EMERGING TREND TO WATCH
According to Tahha Ashraf, Digital Branding Manager at Techxide, negative marketing which leverages the target audiences' negative sentiments towards a concept or an event, could play a significant role in connecting with consumers.
"The 2020s are about virtual repulsion and fashion consumers are leaned towards engaging content, virtual conferences, or you may say everything that is on screen and a tap away," said Ashraf. "So, to create a connection, native marketing campaigns with a flavor of negative marketing are the way to connect with fashion consumers."
