NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For 78% of marketers, click fraud is their number one concern, especially since global losses from ad fraud in 2021 amounted to $65 billion. In terms of ROI, every $5 businesses spend on digital ads, $1 is lost to fraud.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the best ways to detect and prevent fraudulent activity in PPC marketing campaigns.
1) LOOK FOR UNUSUAL SPIKES IN CLICKS
Sarah Fung, PPC specialist at Launchpad, remarked that Google Ads already has a strong, built-in mechanism for detecting invalid clicks.
"[...] use anti-click bot software to further deter these fraudulent clicks," suggested Fung. "[...] also look at unusual spikes in clicks and Analytics behaviors before reporting them to the system."
2) USE CLICK FILTERS AND OTHER TOOLS
According to Mansoor Bhanpurawala, senior digital marketing manager at Funnel Simplified Private Limited, businesses can prevent pay-per-click fraud with the software tools they use for campaign management.
"The best way to combat this issue is by using click filters and other tools in your campaign management software," said Bhanpurawala. "These tools will help you identify which clicks are legitimate and which ones are not. You can then adjust your bids accordingly or block the offending IP addresses altogether."
