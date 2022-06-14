The cost of unsuccessful software development projects increased by 46% in just two years. DesignRush reached out to experts to identify ways to ensure the success of a software development project.
According to the Consortium for Information & Software Quality (CISQ), the total cost of unsuccessful development projects among US firms increased from $177.5 billion in 2018 to $260 billion in 2020, a 46% increase in just two years.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights — or "QuickSights" — on how to ensure the success of a software development project.
1) HAVE A CLEAR & SHARED VISION TO MAINTAIN FOCUS
Ace Infoway CTO Nirav Oza claims that development teams should have a clear and shared vision as this will ensure they put their focus on the right tasks.
"One of the biggest hurdles I've seen when launching new software is the desire to put too much into one application," said Oza. "To overcome this, a development team should have a clear and shared vision because it helps provide direction while allowing developers to understand what to focus their energy on. To be more specific rather than more general, they should look for sub-niches and allow for user involvement."
2) INVOLVE A SOFTWARE ENGINEER FROM THE BEGINNING
Tatiana Shevtsova, senior project manager at Grinteq, believes that the key to making wise and optimal decisions for software projects is engaging a high-quality engineer at the start of the project.
"The core work that brings the projects to life is high-quality engineering," said Shevtsova. "Involving software engineers, especially those with lead and architect roles, from the very beginning of the project can help make wise and optimal decisions when it comes to choosing the right tools and technologies to have the project based on. It's important to see what solutions are available, which of them are more effective and which will add value to the products or services provided by the business owners."
3) DON'T JUMP INTO PROTOTYPING
As stated by Pete Whiting, head of growth and client service at The Gnar Company, clearly defining project requirements before prototyping can lead to higher efficiency and lower costs.
"[...] Without an agile process that clearly defines application requirements, user stories, and other salient information before wireframe prototyping begins, companies can get bogged down in half-baked design ideas or plans that don't keep the user firmly in mind," said Whiting. "In our experience, early alignment keeps the entire team focused on a shared vision—and ultimately results in better, more user-friendly products created more efficiently, while also reducing development rework, which can be costly.
4) HIRE A PROJECT MANAGER WITH RELEVANT EXPERIENCE
Fresh Lime Soft Founder & CEO Andrew Shaban suggests that hiring a project manager that has relevant IT domain knowledge and background in software development can help save money and effort during the project.
"Get the right people, especially when it comes to a Software PM," said Shaban. "He or she could be the only one to save a two-year-long project with a half a million dollar budget on track. As it happened to Fresh Lime Soft, our PM spotted a Team Leader's shoddy job after 4 weeks of development. Thanks to his alert, we still had time to readjust and win the game."
DesignRush issued the June list of the best software development companies that can help organizations develop and maintain solutions for a specific set of users and functions.
1. IntexSoft - intexsoft.com
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Enterprise Software Development and more
2. Fortnight - fortnight.studio
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, UI/UX Design and more
3. EnProwess - enprowess.com
Expertise: App Development, Custom Software Development, Software Testing & QA and more
4. SITE IT NOW - siteitnow.com
Expertise: Software Development, App Development, Web Development and more
5. Pengreen Design - pengreendesign.com
Expertise: Web Design, Mobile Design, Consultation & UX/UI Analysis and more
6. Fireart Studio - fireart.studio
Expertise: Web Development, Product Development, IT Consulting and more
7. Ace Infoway - aceinfoway.com
Expertise: Web Development, Product Engineering, Web Application Development and more
8. Axisbits - axisbits.ch
Expertise: Web Design & Development, SaaS Software Development, CRM Development and more
9. Grinteq - grinteq.com
Expertise: Software Development, eCommerce Development, Salesforce Services and more
10. The Gnar Company - thegnar.com
Expertise: Custom Software Development, Development Process Consulting, UX/UI Product Design and more
11. Fresh Lime Soft - freshlimesoft.com
Expertise: Custom Software Development, Web Development, App Development and more
12. Wolfpack Digital - wolfpack-digital.com
Expertise: App Development, Web App Development, Product Strategy and more
13. SHORE teams - shoreteams.com
Expertise: Software Development, IT Consulting, IT Outsourcing and more
14. CodeLabs - codelabs.inc
Expertise: Web Development, App Development, Product Design and more
15. Digiruu - digiruu.com
Expertise: iPhone App Development, Android App Development, Mobile UI/UX Design and more
16. Imagex Media - imagexmedia.com
Expertise: Web Design & Development, CMS Development, UI/UX Design and more
17. Flex4 OPS - onlineprintsolution.co.uk
Expertise: Web to Print Solutions, eCommerce Software for Printers, Websites for Print Companies and more
Brands can explore the top software development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
