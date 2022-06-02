NYC area Microsoft 365 expert reviews several useful collaboration options, security features, and productivity tools found in Microsoft 365 for Business—in a new article from Messaging Architects
HOBOKEN, N.J, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 expert, shares tips for getting the most out of Microsoft 365 in a new article. The informative article first discusses how Microsoft's OneDrive and SharePoint products enhance collaboration.
The author then outlines helpful Microsoft 365 security features, including cloud-based email filtering, security groups, and Defender for Business. He concludes by explaining the advantages of several productivity tools in Microsoft 365, including Teams, Planner, Visio for Web, and Bookings.
"Microsoft continually improves its products, adding features designed to take your business to the next level," stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. "With so many options available, many businesses never use Microsoft 365 for Business to its full potential."
Below are a few excerpts from the article, "How to Get the Most Out of Microsoft 365 for Business."
Collaborate with Ease
"With OneDrive, users can easily share both individual files and whole folders. And by sharing a link instead of an attached file, they ensure that collaborators have the most recent version of the files. The owner can set file sharing permissions to view only or edit. They can also password-protect the file or set an expiration date."
Increase Productivity with Additional Tools
"Planner – Billed as a to-do app for team collaboration, it allows workgroups to assign and manage tasks and facilitate team planning. Individuals can easily prioritize their own workload. And team leaders can review the current workload of all team members and track progress on assignments."
"Bookings – Bookings simplifies the process of managing appointments. Customers can schedule appointments themselves through the online bookings page. Likewise, you can schedule and manage appointments yourself from anywhere with an internet connection. Automated appointment reminders reduce the chance of no-shows."
Choose the Right Microsoft 365 Package
"As usual, Microsoft offers several possible Microsoft 365 subscription packages for businesses to choose from. Small businesses with up to 300 users will likely choose one of the Microsoft 365 for Business packages, which range from $6 to $22 per user per month. These packages include mainstream Office apps, as well as the business management tools described above."
Work With Microsoft 365 Experts
The Microsoft 365 experts at Messaging Architects guide business leaders in determining the right subscription package for their business. They also help configure Microsoft 365 for optimal use. This includes setting security options to find the best balance between accessibility and protection. It also includes tapping into often-overlooked features that drive productivity and efficiency.
Have you read?
Migrating from GoDaddy to Microsoft 365 Without the Headaches
7 Microsoft 365 Migration Tips to Ensure a Smooth Migration
About Messaging Architects
Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization's most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
Media Contact
Kent D Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 14803345403, kents@mstar.net
SOURCE Messaging Architects