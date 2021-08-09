TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As in-person scientific congresses are re-inventing themselves into virtual and hybrid experiences, researchers and publishers are adapting how they foster scientific exchange by using enhanced digital media fit for the digital age.
Enhanced poster content such as graphical or video abstracts, audio, augmented reality, podcasts, journal-specific websites and microsites and plain language summaries allow industry experts to communicate better and to access and engage with the latest research.
Underpinning all these design decisions is an understanding of the behavioural science that explains how users engage with content, especially time-poor users. One key consideration is paying attention to shifts in how users prefer to receive information, although this can vary greatly by audience. Such considerations allow for designing and adapting the communication platform to the user, creating enough points of access that people can choose to receive and digest the information in a way that works for them.
Register for this webinar to hear a discussion about:
- How enhanced poster content can increase reader engagement and facilitate data dissemination
- A variety of types of and uses for enhanced poster content
Join experts from ICON, Amy O'Connell, Creative Associate, Creative and Digital Services; Travis Tingey, Digital Marketing Manager, Creative and Digital Services; and Morgan Hill, Principal, Scientific Excellence & Strategy, Global Medical Communications & PubsHub Software Solutions, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Increase Engagement with Medical and Scientific Posters Using Enhanced Digital Content and Design.
