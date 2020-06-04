SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Facing today's volatile and unstable climate, there is a need for empathy, understanding, and compassion more than ever. In workplace settings, we may now be asking ourselves challenging questions: How can we mitigate speed as one of the worst enablers of bias as we make rapid changes to the way we work? How can we mobilize in solidarity with those who are being disproportionately affected right now? What does it mean to be an inclusive leader, and how can we continue to lead inclusively in this unprecedented moment?
Leaders need to have the confidence to instill comfort and trust in their teams while preparing for and preventing situations that could potentially escalate and have irreversible consequences. While acknowledging that these conversations may be awkward and perhaps even hostile and progress may be gradual and imperfect, the best course of action is to be both sensitive and proactive.
To encourage and help guide these difficult situations, Mursion will partner with award-winning diversity and inclusion researcher Jennifer Brown for "How to Lead Inclusively Through Times of Crisis," a virtual roundtable on Wednesday, June 10 at 1pm ET. As a woman and a member of the LGBTQ community, Brown inherently understands what it means for an individual to minimize or hide aspects of their true self in the workplace for fear of not being fully embraced. As a young professional, she struggled to find role models in positions she aspired to fill one day. She has harnessed her personal experience and passion for advocacy to help organizations create cultures of belonging where everyone can contribute to their fullest potential.
"As we navigate our new reality, we suddenly have an unprecedented opportunity to come together around our shared experiences, and to work together as allies, advocates, and accomplices, to build the future of work and create cultures of inclusion where everyone can thrive," said Brown about her collaboration with Mursion.
Mursion is a virtual reality learning platform that combines human interaction and artificial intelligence to provide a psychologically safe space for leaders to "fail and learn" human skills that are required when encountering these high-stakes situations. Mursion's simulations are real and relevant and feel like an authentic conversation. Applicable to any situation requiring interpersonal skills, the approach has demonstrated impact in areas such as diversity and inclusion, leadership development, sales enablement, and customer service, across industries. The training is noted for its intersectional, nuanced, and highly contextualized approach.
"Mursion's mission is to help organizations be their strongest and most equitable," said Vice President of Identity & Growth, Christina Yu. "Hosting an accomplished expert in diversity and inclusion and workplace practices as well as an LGBTQ advocate such as Jennifer Brown expands our platform and solidifies our commitment to creating workplaces that empower all of their employees to feel safe, respected, and successful."
About Jennifer Brown
Jennifer Brown is an award-winning entrepreneur, speaker, diversity and inclusion consultant, and author. As the successful founder and CEO of Jennifer Brown Consulting, headquartered in New York City, Jennifer is responsible for designing workplace strategies that have been implemented by some of the biggest companies and nonprofits in the world. She has harnessed more than 14 years of experience as a world-renowned diversity and inclusion expert through consulting work, keynoting, and thought leadership.
About Mursion
Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations.
