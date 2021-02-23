TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The drive to expedite arriving at the MTD (Maximum Tolerated Dose) in oncology clinical trials could result in many clear benefits: first and foremost, there will be fewer cancer patients in clinical studies receiving too high or too low of a dose of a given investigational product. Beyond that, there will be a need for fewer overall patients, and there will be a greater chance of success moving into Phase II.
A more direct route to the MTD not only benefits patients, but the sponsors as well. Large companies trying to determine which of their dozens of compounds they should continue to pursue could make cost-effective R&D decisions. For emerging companies, treating patients at ineffective doses appears to indicate their drug is not working; in reality, it could be the dose and not the compound.
All of this begs the question: what is holding back getting to the MTD sooner? The real roadblock is acknowledging the difficulty in getting clinicians over the fear of the complexity of creating a new dose escalation model. These legacy fears remain today.
Implementing a model-based design requires that the statistician is familiar with the method well enough for a successful implementation. It can work as long as the development program has as its objective to find the highest dose possible that causes the least harm.
Join John Friend, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.; Ed Schnipper, MD, Head of Clinical Development, X-37; and Michael Wisniewski, PhD, Vice-President of Biostatistics and Informatics, Atlantic Research Group in a live webinar on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK) to learn about efficiently finding the maximum tolerated dose in oncology drug trials.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Make Adaptive Dose-Finding Trials Easy for the Clinician.
