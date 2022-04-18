Discounted early registration is now open for the second annual "How to Make Real Money Podcasting" virtual event taking place July 19-20, 2022. Hosted by Radio Ink and Podcast Business Journal Editor Ed Ryan, this virtual event features the top experts in podcasting sharing strategies for making money in this exciting new space.
"Money is pouring into the podcasting space and great content creators want their fair share of that growing pile of cash." says Ed Ryan, host of this year's event. "On July 19th and 20th we'll pick the brains of 20 of the most successful, money-making podcasters in the country — and a few from the UK. They will reveal their secrets."
The two-day event registration includes replays to allow attendees the opportunity to listen and revisit the sessions as they implement changes to their podcast business operation.
Discounted registrations can be made online at https://makerealmoneypodcasting.com/mrmp-2022. Organizers offer a 100% money-making success guarantee if attendees are satisfied after the first day of sessions. More information on this guarantee can be found on the website.
MORE: Created by the experts at Podcast Business Journal, Radio Ink, and Radio & Television Business Report, with a combined 65+ years as respected industry leaders who have a legendary focus on generating income.
ABOUT THE HOST: Radio Ink Editor Ed Ryan interviews successful radio station owners, managers, salespeople, and on-air hosts from all around the country. Back as host for the second year, he currently hosts several podcasts including Beach Talk Radio, Fit After 50, Leadership Through Sports, and the Radio Ink Podcast.
