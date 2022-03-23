ATLANTA, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inteleca, a global provider of IT Business Solutions, has rebranded their tagline, "Make the Most of IT," because they want companies to know that technology shouldn't be a one-time investment. These assets can be leveraged to deliver many more benefits over time with the right IT partner. Inteleca strategically sources and installs businesses enterprise systems using both legacy and new equipment, providing seamless integration with a variety of products and services, including IT installation, hardware, security and more. They also practice sustainable business principles and offers clients repurposing options at the end of a product's lifecycle.
The average business is projected to spend 22% more on technology infrastructure, staff, systems and upgrades this year. Part of this increase will be spent on replacing old equipment with new systems. Unfortunately, discarding old electronic equipment that becomes part of a landfill is a growing e-waste problem. Global e-waste reached 54 million metric tons in 2019, according to the United Nations, growing by 21% between 2014 and 2019, a pace that leads to e-waste doubling in 16 years. Fortunately, IT providers like Inteleca have taken note and offer sustainable options for clients to repurpose, reuse, recycle, re-sell or dispose of older equipment in an eco-conscious way.
Inteleca's solutions to combat this include equipment retirement plans, asset refreshes, equipment reuse programs, inventory management programs and end-of-lease returns. For decommissioned assets, Inteleca offers a variety of resale solutions: outright purchase, consignment, trade-in for future credit, or a combination of these approaches. For assets that have no recoverable value, they offer responsible recycling solutions according to EPA guidelines.
"Inteleca is an IT partner that helps companies create an infrastructure that delivers seamless, secure functionality both internally and externally. Inteleca's products and services demonstrate that IT can continually contribute to a company's specific goals and objectives. We leverage these assets to deliver more value over time," said Paul Hogg, CEO of Inteleca.
The company also offers a variety of IT products, including servers, switchers, transceivers, servers, cables and services including:
- Network & Design
- Optical Networking Design
- Data Center
- IT Infrastructure & Architecture
- Equipment Configuration & Installation
- Network Security
- IT Maintenance & Support
- IT Asset Lifecycle Management
About Inteleca
The company is an industry leader in all aspects of the secondary IT hardware market, including Inteleca-certified, pre-owned networking hardware, as well as the acquisition of decommissioned IT hardware as a part of its ITAD services. Inteleca is an integral part of a global partner network that facilitates equipment delivery worldwide. Inteleca spends every day thinking about the full lifecycle management of IT assets. For more information, visit http://www.inteleca.com.
