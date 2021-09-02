TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The adoption of decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) has increased over the past 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The digitization of clinical trials has revealed numerous benefits to both study sponsors and patients, including streamlining of clinical operations, reducing patient and investigator burden, accelerating clinical trial timelines, and increasing patient diversity, compliance and retention. With the advantages of DCTs so apparent, studies are left looking for new ways to capture medical-grade data remotely and securely.
The key to a successful DCT is a superior patient experience, as it directly impacts compliance and retention. In this webinar, AliveCor will deliver real-world examples of DCTs, showing how implementing user-friendly digital health devices improves overall patient experience while simultaneously providing study sites with easily accessible, medical-grade, health data.
Join Craig H. Lipset, Founder, Clinical Innovation Partners; Dr. Todd Rudo, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at ERT; and Aman H.Bhatti, MD, Vice President of Global Medical Affairs & Head of BioPharma, AliveCor in a live webinar on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Reinvent and Scale Decentralized Clinical Trials.
