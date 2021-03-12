TORONTO, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developing a modified release formulation is a common request. Often, modified release (MR) formulations offer patient compliance, marketing and exclusivity/patent benefits over immediate-release versions. What isn't as obvious is that MR dosage forms present their own unique set of complications around excipient selection.
There are specific strategic decisions to be made concerning the desired in vivo behavior and final dosage form that critically impact formulation strategy and polymer selection. For example, do you want a tablet or capsule? Sustained release or pulsatile? Is an initial burst release of the drug desirable or not? Is there a specific zone in the GI tract where the drug should or should not release?
These decisions all have a significant impact on polymer (and other excipients) selection.
In this webinar, panelists will discuss the most common polymers used in modified release oral solid dosage form development. The speakers will distinguish between tablets and capsules, and matrix and reservoir control strategies. They will discuss the different grades of some common polymers and how those differences impact performance. The speakers will also touch on some other excipients that are commonly used in conjunction with controlled-release polymers to modify performance or processing.
Join experts Richard Sidwell, PhD, Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Recro®; and Charles Vesey, RPh, MS, Formulation Technologies Manager, Colorcon, Inc., in a live webinar on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT) to learn more about polymer selection for modified release medications.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Select the Right Polymers for your Modified Release Tablet or Capsule.
