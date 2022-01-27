NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 84% of consumers trust peer recommendations more than any other form of advertising. This explains why user-generated content (UGC) results in 29% higher conversion rates than campaigns without it. When used properly, UGC can boost customers' trust and impact their purchase decisions.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on how to source user-generated content from social media to build brand trust and authority.
1) SECURE PERMISSION FROM THE CONTENT CREATOR
According to Mansoor Bhanpurawala, senior digital marketing manager at Funnel Simplified Private Limited, it's vital to first get in touch with the person that created the content businesses want to use.
"The creator of the content may need permission to license their work to you," said Bhanpurawala. "You can also ask for permission by providing a brief overview of how you intend to use the content in your product. It is important to get written permission for any source material that you include in your product, including any images, graphics, photographs, music, video clips or other media. You can use websites like Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube to find some types of user-generated content (UGC)."
2) CREATE USER TESTIMONIALS
Meanwhile, Rachel Cunningham, content marketing director at Bop Design, points out that a textual or video description of how customers benefited from products or services is a great option for user-generated content.
"These can be easily generated by sending your top clients one to two questions about their experience with your product or service," said Cunningham.
3) FIND THE RIGHT CHANNEL AND ENGAGE WITH AUDIENCE
As per Clāra Ly-Le, managing director of EloQ Communications, the key to a successful user-generated content strategy is picking the right channel and actively engaging with the target audience.
"Don't take the audience's interest for granted," said Ly-Le. "[…] respond to comments, create special segments to highlight UGC content, host UGC contests, and so on."
To help businesses take advantage of the latest trends in UGC sourced on social media, DesignRush released the January list of the top social media marketing companies:
1) Next Level SG - nextlevel.sg
2) OneClick - oneclickitsolution.com
3) Clique Social - cliquesocial.com.au
4) The Source Approach - sourceapproach.com
5) Funnel Simplified Private Limited - funnelsimplified.com
6) Bop Design - bopdesign.com
7) You'll - youll.be
8) Branding bosses - brandingbosses.com
9) EloQ Communications - eloqasia.com
10) Vudu Digital - vududigital.co.uk
