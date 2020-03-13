HERTFORDSHIRE, England, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Want to be a successful trader? Having a game plan with excellent training to lower risk and spot opportunities is your best bet.
"Foreign Exchange (FX) market volatility caused by the coronavirus scare can bring opportunity and risk to traders," said Able Trading President Richard Seeley.
"Volatility has been somewhat suppressed leading up to the outbreak. Traders require large moves in the underlying currency to make good returns. To take advantage of the volatility, you require a solid trading plan and approach, which is where we come in with the Able Method."
The Able Method is a proven methodical framework based on price action and technical analysis with a discretionary overlay. It provides educational material on how to trade financial markets successfully. You can be assured that all educational materials are accurate and have been prepared by real traders. All proven results have been verified by an accounting firm.
"Most newer traders make the mistake of thinking they can make quick riches. They're also overwhelmed with information. This is a skill that requires a plan and that is something we provide to our members.
"We have success stories with previous clients from all over the world you can see on our blog. Unlike most trading courses, I've proven consistently that I can teach you how to trade for profit. There's a video on my website that explains what we're all about," said Seeley.
Unfortunately, he adds, there's a lot of misleading educators with no proof of trading revenue who rely on social media influencers and slick marketing materials to sell their products. This information isn't going to help traders for long-term success.
"We provide value of what we teach -- so our students can consistently make returns trading the FX market with excellent rated positive testimonials on trust pilot. One of our students, Tim Davies, came to us after being at more than one service for more than two years without seeing any success. After my mentorship, he learned how to trade successfully in just two months and has been consistently profitable every month for seven months so far," said Seeley.
Trading is not easy. It requires a lot of hard work and discipline. Seeley warns that if you're thinking that you can pick it up overnight, while lying on a beach and sipping on cocktails, you're in for a surprise.
"The first and most important aspect is your own mindset. You should be realistic and don't expect to make lots of money overnight. Does a pilot only take a few lessons then find a huge paying job with an airline just after two months?
"No.
"If you really want to obtain the skill of trading successfully, you need to dedicate the time. It could take two, three or even six months or longer, but you must put the time and discipline into it. In the immediate term it sounds like forever but that's the attitude you need to adapt for success," said Seeley.
To start your path to trading success, Able Trading has a monthly or quarterly membership fee.
About Able Trading
FX trader and instuctor Richard Seeley is the owner of Able Trading and has a passion for trading the financial markets.
He has been providing valuable and actionable education to those that would like to learn to trade for themselves.
Helping others evolve their trading and providing valuable education is Able Trading's mission.
"I truly value engaging with new and experienced traders that wish to take their trading to the next level with concise and affordable education," said Seeley.
After successfully trading for more than a decade, he decided to launch Able Trading. He enjoys sharing, inspiring and developing working relationships with those who want to learn the skill of trading the financial markets.
