All participants received scholarships, lean startup training, pitch deck development coaching, and an opportunity to interview for roles at LiveRamp
MIAMI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Startup advisor Alistair Chanelle Group teamed up with Silicon Valley-based tech company LiveRamp to host an innovation competition at Howard University. Four teams made up of 19 students innovated to develop a solution to automate data processing while protecting personal identifiable information. The companies launched the competition to help students understand the important role of data ethics in digital marketing and related industries as well as encourage innovative and entrepreneurial thinking.
"One major goal of the competition was to ensure that the students were equipped with information whether they choose to launch a career or their own business," said Lauren Kingcade, diversity attraction leader at LiveRamp.
The students worked closely with representatives from Alistair Chanelle and LiveRamp to understand the phases of innovation and components of a best-in-class pitch deck to produce a clickable prototype as part of their senior project requirements. Dr. Harry Keeling, Howard University computer science associate professor, integrated this practitioner-led innovation program into the senior project curriculum to give the students a comprehensive educational experience.
"Practitioner-led real world innovation programs are vital in the mentorship and coaching of the next generation of innovators, computer scientists and engineers," stated Eric A. Williams, founder of Alistair Chanelle Group.
LiveRamp awarded Chidindu Alim, Samuel Calmday, Ibukunoluwa Esan, Aayush Phuyal and Nikesh Subedi of Team Ace with first place and a $15,000 scholarship for their solution Project Silva.
"We are incredibly impressed with the passion, creativity, ingenuity, and professionalism the students displayed during the competition and are proud to be a part of this partnership" said Laura Davis, head of engineering branding at LiveRamp, competition mentor and judge.
In addition to receiving a grand total of $30,000 in scholarships, the students participated in workshops on effective venture capital pitching and career development, and will have the opportunity to interview for roles at LiveRamp.
"Contributing time to reimagining education and spending time with students is one of my passions," added Katrina Cho, head of cloud partnerships at LiveRamp, workshop leader and competition judge. "I believe in building a bright future driven by the emerging talent from budding entrepreneurs like those at Howard University who will soon increase the representation of Black startup founders."
Additional competition judges and mentors included data architect Kannan D.R. and platform architect Abhishek Jain from LiveRamp. The students also received a special address from LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe on the importance of prioritizing company culture when selecting an employer during the event.
About Alistair Chanelle Group, Inc
Alistair Chanelle Group is a Miami-based tech start-up advising company that provides innovation and technology resources with a flexible pre-funding model and a focus on Black, Latinx and other minority founders. The consultancy offers services including business planning & modeling, market validation, business use case development, investor pitch deck development, innovation support, product development and technology team sourcing.
LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) is the leading data enablement platform for the safe, easy and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit http://www.LiveRamp.com.
Media Contact
Eric A Williams, Alistair Chanelle Group, 1 6096478079, eric@alchangroup.com
SOURCE Alistair Chanelle Group