JACKSONS POINT, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) executives, has launched a comprehensive and dynamic catalog of professional education courses designed to meet the evolving needs of HR professionals around the globe. Working with HR.com's learning and development team and over twelve strategic partners, HR.com offers customized professional development solutions that help HR professionals enrich and advance their careers. By December, more than 115 HR-specific new courses will be available online.
These courses offer a wide range of eLearning options from virtual events to on-demand, cohort-based online courses, and even more robust certificate programs to accommodate a variety of learning styles and preferences.
For example, participants can learn about instructional design from world-renowned thought leader, Michael Allen, from Allen Interactions or how to create more respectful, inclusive workplaces with Katie Perkins from the LGBTQ+ Workplace Education Center. Course length and cost vary so learners can digest and implement valuable bite-sized knowledge such as a one hour course on how to manage more effective virtual meetings.
HR.com's in-house learning and development team methodically creates and selects course topics based on research and trends, including the latest findings from HR.com's HR Research Institute. They leverage the research insights and their team of instructional designers to set the highest bar when it comes to industry quality.
Collaborating with this growing list of educational partners, numerous content providers and subject matter experts, HR.com co-develops custom, interactive courses across ten functional areas ranging from tactical practical skills, to people skills, evolving technology, and beyond.
The course catalog includes Shift Corporate Coach Program™, High-Level Wellness Through Multicultural Competency, Becoming an Employer Brand Practitioner, Allen Certified Instructional Professional: eLearning Instructional Design and Development Program, Creating More Respectful Workplaces: LGBTQ Employees, as well as over 100 on-demand courses.
HR.com and Chief Instigator (CEO) Debbie McGrath reflects, "At HR.com, we are committed to developing the competencies and education of HR professionals to help them excel at their jobs. Our new curated and diverse library of content with a variety of learning styles and paces is the one-stop shop for HR executives."
Chief Learning Officer Heidi Scott adds, "COVID-19 has transformed how education is delivered, and learners have never had so many options. HR.com finds and builds diverse, engaging, and comprehensive learning experiences that are suited to their preferences and personalized career development goals."
Talent Board president and educational partner of HR.com, Kevin Grossman, says of his Candidate Experience course, "Based on 10 years of Talent Board candidate experience benchmark research, this new 6-week professional development course will help HR and recruiting leaders and their teams gain a competitive edge in recruiting and hiring from pre-application to onboarding,"
"We're so excited to have partnered with HR.com, and their learning and development team helped us create a comprehensive learning program with self-paced modules and facilitated live sessions. This new certificate of learning program will help train more HR and recruiting professionals to transform and improve their employer brand, improve their recruiting processes and their overall candidate experience," Grossman added.
HR.com plans to add courses on a monthly basis to grow a robust educational offering. Teams or groups can take advantage of group pricing or even set up their own customized cohort course, tailored to their company's needs.
