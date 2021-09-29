JACKSONS POINT, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) professionals, has announced their 2022 events schedule of over 34 events including in-person, online, and hybrid formats of both - their largest list to date and return of live mega conferences. Building off their prior announcement earlier in the year of expanding their events business with significant investments, the 2022 schedule will be bigger and better with added powerhouses behind event strategy and community building.
The 2022 schedule includes new trans-continental Empower HR Tech events (formerly known as HR Tech Symposium) in addition to the classic mega events, Human Experience Summit, InspireHR, HR West Conference, and 25 State of the Industry topic-specific virtual events. The portfolio of events boasts over 20 years of tried and true HR event experience, bringing the brightest ideas and most cutting-edge topics to the forefront for workplace leaders and the betterment of HR professional development.
The new Empower HR Tech Americas event will take place in Phoenix, Arizona in the U.S. from May 10-11, 2022. Empower HR Tech Europe will take place later in fall of 2022. This new event series will showcase and inform HR professionals and HR techies alike on the most relevant and savvy HR innovations, products and services available. Proven and next-generation vendors and solution providers will present and demo their latest and greatest products.
The Human Experience Summit will take place virtually on February 16-17, 2022 and take the community beyond the customer experience to include the experiences of employees, clients, and all stakeholders. This returning event will be specifically tailored to senior HR practitioners seeking inspiration and insights on developing a more human-centric organization, and will be a must-attend event for senior HR professionals. The topics of focus will include leadership, rewards and recognition, culture, and performance.
InspireHR will return as a hybrid event in fall 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee where HR professionals will have the opportunity to engage with a variety of HR topics and participate in person or online.
HR.com's continuing 'State of' and 'Future of' industry virtual events will feature the most relevant, trending topics as well as latest findings from the HR Research Institute's research reports. In 2021, topics ranged from 'The State of Employer Branding and Recruitment Advertising 2021' to 'The Future of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2021,' among many others. Deep diving into specific topics and recent findings provides the HR community with a real-time snapshot of attitudes and practices of their HR peers and colleagues, providing invaluable insights and guidance.
Additionally, the annual HR West Conference will host the HR community in person and virtually once again in the San Francisco Bay Area March 8-9, 2022 after an all-virtual 37th conference experience in 2021.
HR professionals and generalists will have ample opportunities to earn recertification credits for both SHRM and HRCI certifications at 2022 events.
"This robust portfolio of HR events will connect and empower subject matter experts across all verticals, amp up the HR community's potential, and continue to advance the caliber of HR.com events and education around the world," says Debbie McGrath, Chief Instigator & CEO.
Upcoming events and conferences are listed on and will continue to be added to the Upcoming Events Page: https://web.hr.com/jdg59
