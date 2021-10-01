JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacksons Point, Ontario, Canada - HR.com, the world's largest global network and resource site for Human Resources (HR) professionals, has announced the launch of new Prime memberships, Prime HR Pro and Prime HR Elite, to offer more value and career enrichment opportunities for HR professionals to stay informed, equipped, and compliant to effectively manage a workforce.
The best-value membership package of HR resources, updates and legal compliance content has expanded to give HR professionals and their teams a more comprehensive and flexible offering of resources, guidance, and HR education.
With the new membership levels, members will also access member pricing for training and events - both live and virtual. Members will also have more HR tools, content, and resources to simplify HR and manage their daily tasks.
At the Prime HR Pro level, members are eligible for preferred pricing on HR certification preparation courses, virtual professional education, and live events. They will receive a welcome kit and guided onboarding experience for new members, a donation to a charity of their choice, enhanced networking with 1:1 matching, a mentor program, and opportunities to gain exposure in the HR community as volunteers, speakers, advisory board members, or epublication authors.
The new Prime HR Elite level is an all-inclusive tier that includes unlimited learning credits, elearning lessons, more tools and apps for compliance, enhanced member pricing, VIP experiences at live events including complimentary passes, exclusive sessions, meet the speaker opportunities, lounges, and lunch receptions.
Prime members can expand their networking with peer HR professionals working on similar challenges, and gain access to a range of benefits designed to enhance resources and networking to support their work and build the professional reputation for themselves and their team. Group memberships are also now available.
Prime Membership Details: HR.com/Prime
"With more comprehensive HR Prime offerings, we are providing HR professionals even more opportunities to be inspired, stay informed and compliant, and advance their professional education to help them do their jobs on a daily basis," stated Debbie McGrath, Chief Instigator and CEO of HR.com. "HR.com is more than a community; it's a movement that's fueled with ways to inspire and touch the hearts and minds of every HR professional!"
